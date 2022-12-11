GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on GreenLight Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.50 price target for the company.

Get GreenLight Biosciences alerts:

GreenLight Biosciences Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRNA opened at $1.14 on Thursday. GreenLight Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GreenLight Biosciences

GreenLight Biosciences Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRNA. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in GreenLight Biosciences by 152.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in GreenLight Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in GreenLight Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GreenLight Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GreenLight Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenLight Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.