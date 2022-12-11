Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Lifted to “Buy” at Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has 81.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRGSF. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Grieg Seafood ASA to a sell rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Grieg Seafood ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Danske cut shares of Grieg Seafood ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Grieg Seafood ASA alerts:

Grieg Seafood ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Grieg Seafood ASA stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13.

About Grieg Seafood ASA

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.