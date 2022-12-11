Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMAB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,512,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.89.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

