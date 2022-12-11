GSK (NYSE:GSK) Upgraded to Buy at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GSK. Credit Suisse Group raised GSK from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GSK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.34) to GBX 1,500 ($18.29) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.12) to GBX 1,535 ($18.72) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.95) to GBX 1,450 ($17.68) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,583.57.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $35.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GSK will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of GSK by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in GSK by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 103,879 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.