Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Price Target Raised to €210.00

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €190.00 ($200.00) to €210.00 ($221.05) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HVRRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($183.16) to €184.00 ($193.68) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hannover Rück from €180.00 ($189.47) to €190.00 ($200.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hannover Rück from €140.00 ($147.37) to €133.70 ($140.74) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($194.74) to €197.00 ($207.37) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($183.16) to €171.00 ($180.00) in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.39.

HVRRY opened at $98.49 on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $65.98 and a 1-year high of $102.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.75.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

