Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €45.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($47.37) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($54.74) price target on Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €25.00 ($26.32) price target on Zalando in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($44.21) price target on Zalando in a report on Monday, November 21st. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($31.58) price target on Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €31.25 ($32.89) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.72. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($52.48).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

