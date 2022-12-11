HC Wainwright Cuts Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Price Target to $5.00

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Gossamer Bio Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $205.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.80. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $15.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $57,416.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,279.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,264.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $57,416.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 12.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 13.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 15.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

