HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
HCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of HCI Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of HCI Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
HCI Group Stock Performance
NYSE HCI opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $303.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average of $51.74.
HCI Group Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCI Group
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 1,807.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 428.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.
About HCI Group
HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.
