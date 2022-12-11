Head to Head Analysis: (ARIS) versus Its Peers

(NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) is one of 7,481 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N/A N/A N/A Competitors -367.15% -112.70% -32.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.7% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 0 0 0 0 N/A Competitors 4427 23970 30081 633 2.46

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 55.02%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio N/A N/A N/A Competitors $9.59 billion $1.01 billion 65.34

‘s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than .