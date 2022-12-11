Head to Head Analysis: NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) vs. Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) and Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NaaS Technology and Youdao’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NaaS Technology $146.89 million 0.40 -$38.99 million N/A N/A Youdao $630.16 million 1.01 -$156.24 million ($0.91) -5.56

NaaS Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Youdao.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A Youdao -16.18% N/A -38.33%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares NaaS Technology and Youdao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NaaS Technology and Youdao, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Youdao 0 0 3 0 3.00

Youdao has a consensus target price of $8.90, indicating a potential upside of 75.89%. Given Youdao’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Youdao is more favorable than NaaS Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of NaaS Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Youdao shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of Youdao shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

NaaS Technology has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Youdao has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Youdao beats NaaS Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. It serves charging station operators, charger manufacturers, EV OEMs, and other end-users. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications. It offers online knowledge tools, which include Youdao and other dictionaries and translation tools; learning services consisting of tutoring, fee-based premium, and other services; STEAM courses, adult and vocational courses, and other courses, such as China University MOOC; smart devices, such as Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Listening Pod, Youdao Smart Lamp, Youdao Pocket Translator, and Youdao Super Dictionary; education digitalization solutions comprising technologies and solutions licensed to schools or enterprise customers, such as Youdao Smart Learning Terminal, and Youdao Smart Cloud; and online marketing services. In addition, the company provides online courses comprising Youdao Premium Courses and NetEase Cloud Classroom, as well as technical support to the variable interest entities (VIEs). Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. is a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

