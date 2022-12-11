Head-To-Head Contrast: Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) & OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP – Get Rating) and OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.4% of OncoCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of OncoCyte shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Global WholeHealth Partners has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OncoCyte has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global WholeHealth Partners N/A N/A -896.70% OncoCyte -787.97% -54.99% -24.47%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global WholeHealth Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A OncoCyte 0 3 2 0 2.40

OncoCyte has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 399.89%. Given OncoCyte’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OncoCyte is more favorable than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global WholeHealth Partners $10,000.00 60.39 -$5.16 million N/A N/A OncoCyte $7.73 million 6.91 -$64.10 million ($0.65) -0.69

Global WholeHealth Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OncoCyte.

Summary

OncoCyte beats Global WholeHealth Partners on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global WholeHealth Partners

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation develops and markets various in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) test kits in the United States. The company offers approximately 125 diagnostic tests kits for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as for point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics. It provides tests for various diseases, such as Ebola, zika, dengue, malaria, influenza, tuberculosis, coronaviruses, yellow fever, and other epidemic and vector-borne diseases. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay. It also provides biomarker discovery testing, assay design and development, and clinical trial support services, as well as various biomarker tests for pharmaceutical companies. The company has a collaboration agreement with Life Technologies Corporation to develop and collaborate in the commercialization of Oncomine Comprehensive Assay Plus and Determa IO assay for use with Ion Torrent Genexus integrated sequencer and purification system. OncoCyte Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

