Head-To-Head Survey: Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) versus Global Consumer Acquisition (NASDAQ:GACQ)

Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Rating) and Global Consumer Acquisition (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Trans-Lux has a beta of -1.24, indicating that its share price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Consumer Acquisition has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trans-Lux and Global Consumer Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans-Lux -8.69% N/A -15.97% Global Consumer Acquisition N/A -29.25% -0.95%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans-Lux 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Consumer Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trans-Lux and Global Consumer Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans-Lux $11.35 million 0.43 -$4.97 million N/A N/A Global Consumer Acquisition N/A N/A $1.14 million N/A N/A

Global Consumer Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trans-Lux.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Global Consumer Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.7% of Trans-Lux shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Global Consumer Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Consumer Acquisition beats Trans-Lux on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trans-Lux

Trans-Lux Corporation designs and manufactures digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment is involved in the lease and maintenance of indoor and outdoor digital product signage. The company offers LED display systems for use by sports arenas and stadiums; financial institutions, including brokerage firms, banks, energy companies, insurance companies, and mutual fund companies; educational institutions; outdoor advertising companies; corporate and government communication centers; retail outlets; casinos, racetracks, and other gaming establishments; airports, train stations, bus terminals, and other transportation facilities; movie theatres; and health maintenance organizations, as well as in various other applications. It also provides TLVision, which consists of full-color video products for use in posting alphanumeric data and displaying of full HD video; and turnkey installation and support services. The company markets its products through direct sales representatives, and a network of independent dealers and distributors in the United States and Canada; and internal sales people and independent distributors in the rest of North America, Europe, the Middle East, South America, Africa, the Far East, and Australia. Trans-Lux Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Global Consumer Acquisition

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer products and services sectors. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marietta, Georgia.

