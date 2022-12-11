Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) PT Lowered to CHF 50

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 59 to CHF 50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

HCMLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Holcim from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 58 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Holcim from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Holcim currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.43.

HCMLY stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

