Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

Hudson Pacific Properties has a payout ratio of -2,000.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.8%.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $10.30 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $260.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.59 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. Research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPP. StockNews.com downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other news, President Mark T. Lammas bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,400.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, President Mark T. Lammas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 189,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,400.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 4,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $48,295.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,603.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550 in the last three months. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 414.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 182,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 96,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,018,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,806,000 after purchasing an additional 176,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 86,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.