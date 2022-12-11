Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $270.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $261.00.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $233.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.11. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $176.87 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HII. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,328,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,062,806,000 after buying an additional 1,078,965 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7,835.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,096,000 after buying an additional 262,870 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,481,000 after buying an additional 193,130 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

