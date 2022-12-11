Hydro One Limited (H) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on December 30th

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of TSE:H opened at C$37.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.74. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$30.52 and a 12 month high of C$38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on H shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.11.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

