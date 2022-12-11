Hyperfine (HYPR) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Hyperfine to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hyperfine and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Hyperfine alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hyperfine Competitors 91 604 1663 42 2.69

Hyperfine presently has a consensus price target of $4.30, indicating a potential upside of 437.50%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 80.05%. Given Hyperfine’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million -$64.85 million -0.22 Hyperfine Competitors $1.05 billion $133.41 million -1.13

This table compares Hyperfine and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hyperfine’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine. Hyperfine is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine’s peers have a beta of 13.66, indicating that their average stock price is 1,266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -1,479.40% -54.01% -49.87% Hyperfine Competitors -712.72% -45.61% -26.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.9% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Hyperfine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hyperfine peers beat Hyperfine on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Hyperfine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.