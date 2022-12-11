Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Shares Up 2.9%

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 71.90 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.87). 48,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 627,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.50 ($0.85).

Hyve Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 57.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 65.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. The company has a market cap of £208.52 million and a PE ratio of -4.64.

Get Hyve Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyve Group news, insider Mark Shashoua bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £55,000 ($67,064.99).

About Hyve Group

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. It operates in the United Kingdom, Asia, Eastern and Southern Europe, Russia, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as ITE Group plc and changed its name to Hyve Group Plc in September 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.