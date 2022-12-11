Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,967 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 388.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,055 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,565 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 413.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,813,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $52.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

