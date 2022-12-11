Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYE opened at $69.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.14.

