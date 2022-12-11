Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys 55 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,352,000 after acquiring an additional 302,243 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,166.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 312,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,358,000 after acquiring an additional 288,145 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,303,000 after acquiring an additional 249,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,834,000 after acquiring an additional 198,694 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.78.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $321.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $303.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,463. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

