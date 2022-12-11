Ibex Wealth Advisors Grows Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $69.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a PE ratio of 103.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.11. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 118 ($1.44) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,176.44.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

