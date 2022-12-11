Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $288,000 Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Ibex Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SOXX stock opened at $374.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $345.98 and a 200-day moving average of $367.49. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $287.82 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.802 per share. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $7.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.