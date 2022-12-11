Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $362,000 Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Ibex Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,082,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,980,792,000 after buying an additional 730,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,977,848,000 after purchasing an additional 223,279 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,006 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,168 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at $8,790,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at $8,790,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $1,499,911.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,560,896.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,520 shares of company stock worth $29,616,547 over the last three months.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on A. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $152.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.81 and its 200-day moving average is $131.33. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $162.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

