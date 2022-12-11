Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 8,076 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,963,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,567,000 after purchasing an additional 795,673 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,572.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,826 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 724,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,825,000 after acquiring an additional 115,872 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $60,022,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 194,195 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

BATS ITA opened at $110.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.25. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.