Ibex Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Ibex Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,341 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned 0.14% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 37.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,202,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after buying an additional 599,475 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,263,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after buying an additional 70,752 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 316.1% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 932,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after buying an additional 708,208 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 751,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,759.4% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 477,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 451,999 shares during the period. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VKQ opened at $9.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.0404 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

