Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 158,791 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Ibex Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,791 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,211,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 731,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,020,000 after acquiring an additional 19,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 66,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $35.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.28. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $41.49.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 15.05%. On average, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.