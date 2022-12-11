Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 24.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 208.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $1,864,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 57,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $219.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.35. The firm has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.31.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

