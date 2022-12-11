IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,655

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,650 ($20.12) to GBX 1,655 ($20.18) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IMIAY. HSBC downgraded shares of IMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of IMI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of IMI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of IMI from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

IMI Stock Performance

Shares of IMIAY stock opened at $32.50 on Thursday. IMI has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

