Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Incyte by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Incyte by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Incyte by 381.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 33,965 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INCY stock opened at $82.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

