Inotiv (NOTV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th.

Inotiv Stock Performance

NASDAQ NOTV opened at $5.68 on Friday. Inotiv has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $51.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the third quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Inotiv by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 10.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 13.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inotiv Company Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on NOTV. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded Inotiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inotiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

