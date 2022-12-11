Inotiv (NOTV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th.
Inotiv Stock Performance
NASDAQ NOTV opened at $5.68 on Friday. Inotiv has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $51.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the third quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Inotiv by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 10.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 13.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Inotiv Company Profile
Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inotiv (NOTV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.