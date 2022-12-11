Insider Buying: Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Buys $571,800.00 in Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.59 per share, for a total transaction of $571,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,166.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $1.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.52%. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $10,845,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 160.4% in the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 250,419 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 507.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 84,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 354.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

