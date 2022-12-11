Insider Buying: Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Buys $571,800.00 in Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.59 per share, for a total transaction of $571,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,166.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Dorchester Minerals Stock Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.28.
Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $1.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.52%. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.58%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
About Dorchester Minerals
Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dorchester Minerals (DMLP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.