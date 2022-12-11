Insider Buying: Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Insider Purchases £2,547.61 in Stock

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Rating) insider Stephen Welker bought 19,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £2,547.61 ($3,106.46).

Stephen Welker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Stephen Welker bought 395,600 shares of Hostmore stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £51,428 ($62,709.43).

On Friday, September 23rd, Stephen Welker bought 250,000 shares of Hostmore stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £42,500 ($51,822.95).

Hostmore Trading Up 0.3 %

LON MORE opened at GBX 14.24 ($0.17) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 25.42. Hostmore plc has a 12 month low of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 122 ($1.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.71, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.96 million and a P/E ratio of -28.48.

About Hostmore

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. The company operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the Fridays brand; and cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

