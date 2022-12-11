Insider Buying: Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) CEO Buys $2,800,000.00 in Stock

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating) CEO Bin Zhou bought 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Planet Green Stock Down 5.6 %

NYSE PLAG opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. Planet Green Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.27.

Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter. Planet Green had a negative net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%.

Planet Green Company Profile

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes brick, black, and green tea products in China and internationally. It also imports and distributes beef products; and engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

