Insider Buying: SLF Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SLFR) Insider Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

SLF Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SLFR – Get Rating) insider David Copperwaite purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £330,000 ($402,389.95).

SLF Realisation Fund Price Performance

SLF Realisation Fund stock opened at GBX 6.18 ($0.08) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.54. SLF Realisation Fund Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 13.60 ($0.17).

SLF Realisation Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 20.19%. This is a positive change from SLF Realisation Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00.

