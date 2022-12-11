Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 8,614 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.49, for a total transaction of $1,167,110.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,662.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, December 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,168,747.52.

On Monday, November 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $1,087,603.64.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.74, for a total transaction of $1,229,562.36.

On Monday, November 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $1,011,972.72.

On Friday, November 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $1,056,420.96.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $1,525,108.70.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.71, for a total value of $1,728,915.94.

On Monday, October 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total value of $1,755,533.20.

On Thursday, October 13th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total value of $1,693,684.68.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $137.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.22. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.30 and a beta of 0.81. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $399.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TEAM. Macquarie lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.