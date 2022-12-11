Insider Selling: Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Director Sells C$1,637,499.70 in Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 107,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total transaction of C$1,637,499.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 695,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,541,512.39.

Celestica Stock Performance

Celestica stock opened at C$14.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.54. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of C$11.28 and a 52 week high of C$17.00.

Get Celestica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celestica from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.