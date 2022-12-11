Insider Selling: Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Sells 11,969 Shares of Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $399,285.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,352,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,125,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,177 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $71,318.52.

On Thursday, December 1st, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 4,710 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $171,208.50.

On Friday, November 25th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,845 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $443,280.95.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,200 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $109,632.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 32,430 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $1,119,483.60.

On Thursday, November 17th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 25,540 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $894,666.20.

On Monday, November 7th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,680 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $535,001.60.

On Friday, November 4th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 35,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 23,596 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $789,758.12.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 103.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 41.6% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 204,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 60,060 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 51.1% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DCOM. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

