Insider Selling: LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) CEO Sells $909,600.00 in Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $909,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 960,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,830,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $268.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $143.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $36.71.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.68 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 12.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in LendingTree by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TREE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on LendingTree from $54.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingTree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on LendingTree from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LendingTree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.57.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

