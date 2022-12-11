Insider Selling: LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) CEO Sells $909,600.00 in Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $909,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 960,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,830,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
LendingTree Trading Down 3.5 %
NASDAQ TREE opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $268.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $143.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $36.71.
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.68 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 12.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TREE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on LendingTree from $54.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingTree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on LendingTree from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LendingTree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.57.
About LendingTree
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LendingTree (TREE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.