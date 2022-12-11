Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Sells $2,363,200.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $2,363,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,194 shares in the company, valued at $24,860,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $80.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 8.36.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MTSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Benchmark lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.