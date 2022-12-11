Insider Selling: RH (NYSE:RH) Insider Sells $7,701,300.00 in Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) insider Eri Chaya sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.71, for a total transaction of $7,701,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,069,394.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eri Chaya also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RH alerts:

On Thursday, October 6th, Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of RH stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total transaction of $2,665,500.00.

RH Stock Performance

NYSE RH opened at $274.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Trading of RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 59.52%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 24.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth about $1,252,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Vetamer Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in RH by 149.3% in the second quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of RH in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of RH from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.