Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells $2,554,266.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $393.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.56, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $390.81 and a 200-day moving average of $433.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $667.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 183,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,007,000 after purchasing an additional 101,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About ServiceNow

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

