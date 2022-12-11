Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Sells $460,782.91 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) insider Mark Lowry Maurer sold 4,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $460,782.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,259.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

StoneX Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $93.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.81. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.87 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneX Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in StoneX Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in StoneX Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.