Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.33.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBP shares. StockNews.com lowered Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Installed Building Products from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,889,000 after purchasing an additional 160,517 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after buying an additional 329,661 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,005,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,463,000 after buying an additional 144,594 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,871,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Installed Building Products Price Performance
Installed Building Products Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 19.91%.
Installed Building Products Company Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
