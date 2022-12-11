Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,556,000.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $1,556,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,956,505 shares in the company, valued at $152,216,089. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $1,559,400.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 11,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $923,083.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,535,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $1,603,600.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $1,565,200.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $1,525,800.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $1,528,000.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $75.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.75. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on IBKR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,003,000 after purchasing an additional 100,201 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $804,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 22,171 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

