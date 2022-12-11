Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.68.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $270.60 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.56. The firm has a market cap of $95.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

