Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Holdings Cut by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,761 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.21% of Invitation Homes worth $46,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,285,000 after buying an additional 29,927,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 398.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 51.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,153,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 1.6 %

Invitation Homes stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INVH shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.43.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

