iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Holdings Decreased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $38,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU opened at $87.35 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.14.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

