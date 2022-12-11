iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EFA)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 144,647 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 46% compared to the average volume of 99,298 put options.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

EFA opened at $66.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.75. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $80.04.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,912 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after buying an additional 4,872,621 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after buying an additional 3,952,102 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after buying an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,998,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.