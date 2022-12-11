iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Lifted by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 113,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,312,000 after purchasing an additional 48,053 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $153.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.06. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.